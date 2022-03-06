Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

VAW opened at $183.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $158.87 and a 12 month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

