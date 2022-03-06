Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $8.87 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

