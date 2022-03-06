Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,360 shares of company stock worth $12,673,140 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

