Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.56 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

