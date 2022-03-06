Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

