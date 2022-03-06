Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.71.
Castlight Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
