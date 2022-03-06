C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 343.0 days.
Shares of CGPZF remained flat at $$2.56 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.55.
C&C Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&C Group (CGPZF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.