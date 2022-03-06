C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 343.0 days.

Shares of CGPZF remained flat at $$2.56 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.