Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,923. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

