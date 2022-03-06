Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

CLLS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

