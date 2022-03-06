Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.
CLLS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.