Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,941 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

