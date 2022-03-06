Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

