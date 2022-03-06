Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

CVCY opened at $23.06 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

