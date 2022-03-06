CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

CNIC opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.85. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.11 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £351.98 million and a P/E ratio of -76.88.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

