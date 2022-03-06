CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.35) price target on the stock.
CNIC opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.85. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.11 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £351.98 million and a P/E ratio of -76.88.
CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.