Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $46,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

