Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.