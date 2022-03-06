Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.