Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 182.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 163,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 681.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 271.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $2,539,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $31.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.