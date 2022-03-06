Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

