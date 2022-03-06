Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBTP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

