Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,424 shares of company stock worth $2,126,054. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $97.42 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

