Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

