Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,839 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $31.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

