Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,320 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
