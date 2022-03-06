Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $38,511,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 166.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 366,029 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

