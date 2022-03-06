Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

