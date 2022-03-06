Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of JBLU opened at $13.21 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

