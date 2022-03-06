Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in EQT by 14.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 5.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.