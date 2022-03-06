Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE opened at $108.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.07.

