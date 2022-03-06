Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $57.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

