Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,801 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNDL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

