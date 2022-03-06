Cetera Investment Advisers Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $138.13 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.81.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

