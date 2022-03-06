Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $418,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,689,000 after acquiring an additional 203,615 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

