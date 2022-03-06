Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $393,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21.

