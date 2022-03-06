ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.