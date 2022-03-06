ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Raised to $27.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.