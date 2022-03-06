Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
