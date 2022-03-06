Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

