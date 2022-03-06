Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

