CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.13.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$29.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a market cap of C$810.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.80.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.