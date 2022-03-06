CIBC Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.23.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$44.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

