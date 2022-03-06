CIBC Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.25.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders acquired a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

