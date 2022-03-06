Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,729,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

