Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 374,901 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,901 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

