Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

