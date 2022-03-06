Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

