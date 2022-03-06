Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

