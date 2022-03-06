Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3,590.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

