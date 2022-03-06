Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 64,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.