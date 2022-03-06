Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 694.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,560,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 305,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

