Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $736,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.78. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

