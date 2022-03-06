Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 119 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $498.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.20. The company has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

